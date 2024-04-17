Bhopal: ‘Prakatya Parv’ At 6 Places Mark Ram Navami

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The culture department organised ‘Prakatya Parv’ at six places, including Orchha, Chitrakoot, Shahdol, Amarkantak, Panna and Umaria to mark Ram Navami on Wednesday.

Folk singer Shweta Gunjan Joshi and troupe from Dhar and Deepchand Athiya from Damoh presented devotional songs at Shri Ram Raja Mandir at Orchha Dham.

A play "Ram Ki Shakti Puja" was staged by Nrityanjali Kathak Kendra, Jabalpur and folk songs were presented by Kalyani Mishra and her troupe from Rewa at Ramghat Bijawar Temple, Chitrakoot.

A dance drama ‘Shri Hanuman Leela’ was staged under the direction of Lucky Chaturvedi from Shahdol and Ankit Mishra from Rewa, at Shri Ram Janaki (Panchayati) Temple, Shahdol and Mangal Bhawan Complex, Umaria Devotional songs were presented by Sunil Shukraware and troupe from Bhopal and folk songs by Ramsingh Rai and his troupe from Chhatarpur in Sarang Mandir, Panna.

Devotional songs by Krishna Gopal Pathak and his troupe from Bhopal and folk songs by Shivangi Pandey and her troupe from Rewa were held at Ramghat, Amarkantak (Anuppur). Besides, Ram Navami was celebrated at various places in the city with religious fervour. Maha aarti was held at Khedapati Hanuman Temple in New market.

Aarti was also organised at Ram Mandir, located at Gurbaksh Tilaiya, Hamidia Road. BJP Lok Saba Candidate from Bhopal Alok Sharma visited the temple. Raghuvanshi Samaj took out ‘Sobha Yatra’ on camels from Jawahar Chowk. Women danced to the tune of dhol whereas men performed Malkhambh under the yatra. A huge rush of devotees was seen at various temples in the city like Kali Mandir, Temple at Peergate etc.