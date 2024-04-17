Bhopal: School Van Driver Abducts, Rapes And Keeps Minor Captive For 49 Days; Arrested |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a minor was kidnapped, raped and held captive of 49 days in Bhopal. The minor is 16 years old and the accused is a school van driver who kidnapped her on the last day of the 10th board exam. She was found after 49 days on Tuesday night, said the police.

According to information, the minor’s family lodged a missing report after she did not return home on the last day of her examinations. Allegedly, the police did not take any immediate action on the complaint. After 49 days, on Tuesday, the police found the minor and arrested the accused school van driver, Abhishek Sarathe (34).

As per police, the student was kidnapped from Shahjahanabad police station area on 26 February. The 10th class student had gone to write the last paper of her 10th boards. While returning home, the driver kidnapped her.

Case registered under POCSO

He kept the girl hostage for 49 days in Airpura of Jahangirabad police station area raped her several times. Receiving a tip-off, the police found and freed the girl on Tuesday night and arrested the accused.

As per SI Pawan Sen, “The 16 year old girl is a resident of Idgah Hills. She studied in class 10th in a government school in Shahjahanabad area. Accused Abhishek Sarathe (34) is the driver of the school van. The girl used to go to school in his van. The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under the POCSO Act.”

The girl had come to Center Cambridge School, Lower Idgah Hills, because of her board exams. The girl did not return home on 26 February after giving her last examination. Till late evening the family members searched the houses of all her relatives and acquaintances as well as her friends. When no information was found, the family lodged a complaint at the police station. Family alleges that the police did not take immediate actions on the matter.