Madhya Pradesh: Mercury Touches 40°C In Many Parts Of State

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The scorching heat gave a hard time to the people across the state on Wednesday. The maximum temperature touched the mark of 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state.

Bhopal’s maximum temperature settled at 39.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 23.4 degrees Celsius.

Owing to extreme heat, mercury level swelled to 40 degrees Celsius in Ujjain, Mandla, Khandwa, Malanjkhand etc. Khandwa recorded a maximum temperature at 41 degrees Celsius, 40.4 in Ratlam, 39 in Tikamgarh, 38.6 in Umaria, 41.7 in Dhar, 40.2 in Guna, 40.3 in Narmadapuram, 37. 4 in Seoni, 33.8 in Pachmarhi and 38.6 in Raisen etc.

In its forecast, the weather department said that there is a likelihood of light showers in many places of the state in the next 24 hours. The light showers will be accompanied by speedy winds and lightning.

In the last 24 hours, rainfall drenched isolated places in Narmadapuram and Jabalpur divisions. Bargi recorded 8.3 mm rainfall, 2.2 mm in Katangi, 2 mm in Balaghat, 1.6 mm in Parasia etc. The forecast for Bhopal said that the sky will be partially cloudy and the weather will be dry.

As far as heat is concerned then it starts to haunt the people from morning hours and becomes unbearable during noon hours. Even the nights are warmer across the state.

People are using fans, coolers and air conditioners round the clock to get relief from the scorching heat and unbearable humidity.