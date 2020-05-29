Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia gearing up for bypolls, to meet supporters from June 1

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is planning a state-wide campaign to meet his supporters in view of the forthcoming by-elections and the impending cabinet expansion. He is coming to Bhopal on June 1 to start his campaign, and in the initial phase, his focus would be on Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior regions.

Scindia supporter Raju Chouhan said that he will take the views of his supporters during the course of the campaign. The campaign has been made in such a way that all the precautions necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus is taken.

State water resources minister Tulsi Silawat said after coming to Bhopal on June 1, he will meet chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president B D Sharma. Silawat said Scindia is expected to tour Bhopal region for two days and then leave for Gwalior where he is expected to stay till June 5. He is also going to meet all the former Congress MLAs who have resigned in his support and discuss the by-elections with them.