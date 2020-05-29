Madhya Pradesh: 'Where is Pragya Thakur' posters up in Bhopal

Posters about the 'disappearance' of Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, have been put up in many parts of her constituency.

The posters were seen on Friday morning in many parts of the state capital, including the New Market area. These posters were also on the bus stops at Link Road No. 1 and 2.

The posters that appeared with the image of the MP, had written on them "Bhopal public is suffering with the coronavirus pandemic, where is MP Pragya Thakur".

However, it has not been revealed who put up the posters.

Earlier, Chhindwara had posters of the disappearance of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son and MP Nakul Nath. After that, posters were put up in Gwalior about the disappearance of Jyotiraditya Scindia, a former Union minister. However, those posters had the name and number of the person who placed them. The police had also arrested him later.