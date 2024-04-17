Call Girl's Murder Unearths; Flesh Trade Racket, Woman Kingpin On The Run

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the murder 26-year-old call girl in Bawadiya Kalan, the Shahpura police on Wednesday confirmed the operation of a major flesh trade racket there. The woman named Shashi Pandey was killed by Ritul Pandey (26) at a hotel in Bawadiya Kalan on the night of April 13. Ritul Pandey demanded unnatural sex from her, which she refused. Pandey strangulated her to death and fled.

A resident of Kolar, Ritul worked as a coloniser with his father. He was banished from home for indulging in substance abuse He was staying at the hotel three days prior to the murder. Shahpura police station house officer Raghunath Singh told Free Press that woman Mehek Yadav operated the racket.

After Shashi’s death, she, along with her accomplice Kunal Thakur, fled from the city. Their cell phone’s location has been traced to Delhi and a police team will be sent there shortly. Though Shashi Pandey’s Aadhaar card seized by the police is genuine, police are unable to contact her relatives. Her final rites will be performed if her relatives don’t come forward for the ritual after two days, sources said. Till date, three people have been arrested in connection with the case. They are Ritul Pandey, hotel ex-staffer Indra Bahadur Singh (35) and current hotel employee Sagar Chouhan (29).

Yadav’s multiple Aadhaar cards seized Deputy police commissioner of Zone-1

Priyanka Shukla told Free Press that the police recovered more than five Aadhaar cards belonging to Mehek Yadav. In some of them, her photograph and address are different, an indicator that she got different Aadhaar cards made to evade police action.