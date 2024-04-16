Bhopal: Cong Candidate Arun Shrivastava Files Nomination

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate Arun Kumar Shrivastava filed his nomination from Bhopal parliamentary constituency on Tuesday. According to affidavit filed with nomination, his wife paid more tax than him on March 31, 2024. Shrivastava has gold worth Rs 13,47,600 and silver worth Rs 1,26,250. His wife Pratibha Shrivastava has gold worth Rs 30,32,100 and silver worth Rs 2,56,100.

Vehicles they are Bolero car and a tractor. Total value is Rs 83.82 lakh. His wife’s bank deposits and insurance policies are worth Rs 80.83 lakh. He paid tax of Rs 3.46 lakh on March 31, 2024 while his wife paid tax worth Rs 3.67 lakh. He owns 13.67-acre agriculture land while his wife owns 9.65-acre land. He has property including residential and agriculture worth Rs 6.08 crore while his wife has property including residential and agriculture Rs 6.51 crore. He owns house in Malviya Nagar and duplex in Vishnu High-tech, Ahmedpur.

These property worth Rs 32 lakh at time of purchasing. Similarly, he has Rs 40,000 cash in hand while his wife has Rs 48,000 cash in hand at time of filing nomination.

Advocate Sanjay Gupta, who was with Arun Shrivastava, said, “ today, Arun Shrivastava filed nomination alone. But in form of rally with Congress leaders and workers, he will file other sets of nomination on April 19.”