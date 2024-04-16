Bhopal: 5 Resident Doctors Threaten Mass Suicide, Call GMC ‘Toxic Hub’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five resident doctors at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, in an anonymous letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and chairman of Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), New Delhi, have threatened mass suicide on May 31, calling the GMC study culture as “toxic Hub”.

They have raised the issue of two suicides—Dr Bala Saraswati on July 31, 2023 and Dr Ankasha Maheshwari on January 2023. Even after two suicides, there is no improvement on the part of the GMC administration in the interest of the students, they wrote. According to the letter, working hours are 24 hours, which does not allow students to sleep. Students are not allowed to take leave. No Sunday, no holidays for students. They have to face verbal abuse from seniors and consultants, they alleged.

If resident doctors react, they are told that they will not be examined. There is no ethics, toxic culture and torture. Hardly 10-15 minutes are given for lunch leading to health deterioration, the resident doctors claimed. “The Chief Minister should understand reality. It is not a complaint. We also want to study in the proper way and take degrees. But we are forced to commit suicide here.

So the government should increase the staff, instead of extending duty hours from 24 hours to 36 hours creating a toxic culture for medical students,” the letter read. Meanwhile, JUDA general secretary Dr Kuldeep Gupta said, “The GMC administration should take it seriously. Residents have written an anonymous letter, but they should mention the department names and should forward it to the GMC dean for the action and investigation.” Following the letter, GMC dean Dr Salil Bhargav said that he had been interacting with the students on personal-level. “We have found out the departments of the resident doctors and further investigation is being carried out,” Bhargav added.