Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi hill station almost freezes at 3 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL: Except Pachamarhi, the minimum temperature surged nominally across the state on Monday. Pachmarhi hill station almost froze at 3 degrees Celsius.

The western region recorded more increase in minimum temperature compared to the eastern region. This hike in temperature is due to western disturbance.

In eastern region, Umaria recorded rise of 0.7 degree Celsius in night temperature that settled at 4.1 degree Celsius. Rewa and Naugaon recorded rise of 0.6 degrees Celsius and 0.2 degree Celsius and settled at 5.2 degrees Celsius and 5.7 degrees Celsius respectively. Satna too recorded rise in night temperature by 0.6 degree Celsius and settled at 7 degrees Celsius.