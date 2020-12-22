Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi hill station almost freezes at 3 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL: Except Pachamarhi, the minimum temperature surged nominally across the state on Monday. Pachmarhi hill station almost froze at 3 degrees Celsius.
The western region recorded more increase in minimum temperature compared to the eastern region. This hike in temperature is due to western disturbance.
In eastern region, Umaria recorded rise of 0.7 degree Celsius in night temperature that settled at 4.1 degree Celsius. Rewa and Naugaon recorded rise of 0.6 degrees Celsius and 0.2 degree Celsius and settled at 5.2 degrees Celsius and 5.7 degrees Celsius respectively. Satna too recorded rise in night temperature by 0.6 degree Celsius and settled at 7 degrees Celsius.
In western region, Bhopal recorded rise of 1.3 degrees Celsius and settled at 8.4 degrees Celsius. Indore’s night temperature was 9.6 degrees Celsius. Gwalior recorded minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius that settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius. Guna recorded minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius.
Datia recorded 6.7 degrees Celsius with nominal rise. Khargone recorded 7.2 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.4 degrees Celsius. Shajapur’s minimum temperature was 7.1 degrees Celsius while Raisen recorded minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius.
