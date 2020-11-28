WATCH: With farmers spending cold nights on highways, Amit Shah urges protesters to shift to a 'structured' place

The Home Minister appealed to the protesting farmers as "mere kisan bhai" and said that the Government of India is ready to hold talks and listen to the problems and demands that the demonstrating farmers have put forth in relation to the recently passed agricultural legislations.

As farmers from Punjab and Haryana started protesting against the three new farm laws on Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated that the central government was ready for talks with the farmer unions` leaders on December 3 to resolve their issues.

"The government is ready to do anything that is required for the prosperity of farmers. We have invited them for talks on December 3 and I hope that they will come," Tomar told ANI.

The farmers started their "Delhi Chalo" march on Thursday against the three farm laws passed by the central government in September.

After two days of a stand-off with police and facing tear gas, water cannons and barricading at various points on the Delhi-Haryana border, the farmers` march was allowed to enter Delhi on Friday through Tikri border and were told to hold their protest in Burari on the outskirts of the national capital.

The farmers started protesting on Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari on the outskirts of the national capital on Saturday.

The three laws that have caused the stir are The Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.