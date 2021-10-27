Madhya Pradesh: Over 97 % works on Green Energy Corridor completed, says energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar

BHOPAL: Under the Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh Road Map-2023, the works are being done expeditiously on the priorities set by the energy department. Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said that about 97 per cent works on the Green Energy Corridor have been completed.

In the expansion programme of the transmission system, construction works of very high tension sub-stations and their associated lines are being carried out through green energy corridor projects and tariff based competitive bidding process.

The remaining works will be completed by March 2022. The work of the first project through tariff based competitive bidding is in progress which will be completed by the year 2023, said Tomar.

About 23 lakh smart meters are also to be installed under the ambitious plan of metering the houses of all the electricity consumers of the state. In Indore city, 1,20000 smart meters have been installed.

In order to encourage the local manufacturers, it has been decided by the department that in future, a minimum amount of 10 per cent of the total material would be purchased from the local manufacturers.

Testing Labs: All distribution companies are setting up their own laboratories for testing core materials like transformers, meters, cables and conductors. From among them, the testing work has started in the laboratories of 3 places – Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur. The work of setting up seven other laboratories is in progress. All these laboratories will also be certified by NABL.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 06:44 PM IST