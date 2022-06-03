Madhya Pradesh: Over 575 tons of paper to be used in panchayat elections

Bhopal: State election Commission meeting in progress on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The upcoming panchayat elections in the state will consume 575 tons of paper. As many as 23,012 panchayats will go to polls in next one month. The elections will be held through paper ballots, said state election commissioner Basant Pratap Singh.

Election of 3,63,726 panchs and 22,921 sarpanches will be held through paper ballots besides choosing 875 members of the district panchayat and 313 members of janpad panchayat.

He said that the officials need to prepare a work plan for timely distribution of ballot paper for urban local body elections. Over 575 tons of paper is required to print ballot paper in elections, said Singh.

He asked collectors to ensure availability of paper for smooth conduct of panchayat polls at a meeting held at State Election Commission office on Friday.

Revenue department principal secretary Manish Rastogi said that paper of determined colours for printing of ballot paper to elect panchs, sarpanchs, janpad, district panchayats would be provided on time. He said 8 types of envelopes would be used for distribution of ballot papers.

Those present at the meeting State Election Commission secretary Rakesh Singh, deputy secretary Arun Parmar along with other officers were present.

In another development, Rakesh Singh asked District Election Officers to identify separate place for vote counting and set up strong rooms for panchayat and urban local body elections.