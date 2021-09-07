Madhya Pradesh: Out of 206, 95 criminals banished from district

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has banished 95 criminals from the district in the past three years, official sources said.

On the other hand, the superintendent of police recommended banishing 206 criminals, sources further said.

Congress legislator from Sonkachch seat in Dewas, Sajjan Singh Verma, sought information in the assembly session about the number of criminals externed from the district.

The office of the superintendent of police in Sehore provided information to the House.

The office of the superintendent of police has recommended many cases for banishment but action taken against only a few criminals.

SP launches drive against criminals

Superintendent of police SS Chouhan launched action and began to arrest criminals.

Chouhan also collected information about criminals from various police stations and recommended their banishment from the district.

When the issue was put up before Chouhan he said that every citizen should live fearlessly under the protection of law.

He further said that recommendation for banishment from the district is done on the grounds of the gravity of crime.

The work of the police is to keep citizens free from fear, Chouhan said.

