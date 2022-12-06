Madhya Pradesh: Out of 106, 101 ponds dug up in Morena

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 10:25 PM IST
Representative Image | Twitter
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): More than 101 ponds have been dug up in the district under Amrit Sarovar scheme at a cost of Rs 12.68 lakh crore. The target was to complete 106 ponds, official sources said on Tuesday.

Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat Ichhit Gadpale said that 40 ponds had been dug up in various Janpad Panchayats.

A sum of Rs 5.34 crore was spent on construction of those ponds.

In Janpad Panchayat Jaura, a sum of Rs 1.11 crore was spent to construct ponds.

Similarly, 11 ponds have been dug up at Ambah at a cost of Rs 1.06 crore. Both Pahadgarh and Porsa Janpad have 18 ponds (nine each). A sum of Rs 2.20 crore was spent to construct ponds in both the Janpads.

Eleven ponds have been constructed in Sabalgarh at a cost of Rs 1.72 crore. Eight ponds have been constructed in Kailaras Janpad Panchayat. The administration plans to construct 130 ponds and the engineers of Rural Engineering Services and Water Resources department are finding land for it.

Free checking of hepatitis

The district hospital has all facilities to check a patient down with hepatitis free of cost, official sources said. Hepatitis is a disease associated with the liver and there are five viruses Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E. One can keep away from this disease by keeping the surroundings of his home clean. Besides, every child should be vaccinated against hepatitis after birth. Millions of people have fallen prey to hepatitis B and C.

