Madhya Pradesh: Orchha holds potential for film production, says minister Brijendra Singh Rathore

BHOPAL: Commercial Tax minister Brijendra Singh Rathore has said that the “Namaste Orchha” Mahotsav will not only increase the importance of Orchha, the city of Ramaraja, but other tourist sites and centres of faith will also emerge on the national tourism map. He was addressing the inaugural session of the Business Conclave on the second day of “Namaste Orchha” Mahotsav in Orchha on Saturday.

He said that this festival is a significant effort in order to realize the vast possibilities of tourism in places like Garhkundar, Baldevgarh fort, Madkhera Sun Temple etc. he said that efforts are also being made to increase various business activities in Orchha.

He said that Orchha and surrounding areas are very favourable for water sports activities. With about 500 ponds here, organizing water sports events is possible. He said that people will come forward to take advantage of the facilities available in Orchha with a view to film production.

He said that efforts will be made to connect Orchha by tourist circles from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan and Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. He said that the possibilities of an airstrip can also be realized here.

‘Efforts underway to get world heritage site tag’

Chief Secretary SR Mohanty said that efforts are being made to ensure that Orchha is included in the category of a world heritage site after Sanchi, Khajuraho and Bhimbetka. Due to the geographical location of Madhya Pradesh, about 50 percent of the country’s population is connected to it. A lot of work is being done in the field of renewable energy in Madhya Pradesh. A “New Vision Policy' of renewable energy will be brought in the state soon.

A time-bound arrangement has been made to give approval for the establishment of industries in the state. Several steps have been taken for the development of agro-based industries, setting up food processing units, developing new residential areas and development of pharmaceutical industries, textile sector and tourism.