Madhya Pradesh: Only 47% students sanctioned scholarship till date

BHOPAL: With only two days remaining for a programme where the chief minister will transfer scholarship to students of Classes 9-12, the school education department is less than prepared to sanction scholarship to 47% of its students only.

This comes after categorical instructions by higher officials of the school education department that 100% enrolment of students, especially from Classes 9-12, should be done so that none of them remains devoid of scholarship. The chief minister had also said that scholarship for all students should be transferred at one click in his programme.

The programme to transfer scholarship by the chief minister was scheduled earlier this month, but has now been rescheduled to February 26. Nevertheless, the progress of updating the profiles of students at the portal of the school education department is moving at a snail’s pace. This work, which should have been completed by February 22, is still half done.