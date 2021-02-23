Madhya Pradesh: Geographical Indication tag for Jhabua’s Adivasi Gudiya Hastashilp soon

JHABUA: The cloth dolls manufactured by tribals in the Jhabua district of Indore division will soon get a GI tag. These unique dolls of Madhya Pradesh are heritage of Bhil and Bhilala tribals which has been preserved by the tribal people of Jhabua for decades. With their efforts, these dolls have received recognition not only in the state but across the country.

Locally known as the ‘Adivasi Gudiya Hastashilp’, the art of doll making contributes to rural livelihood.

An interesting case in point is how varying forms of art, fabric prints and designs have managed to cross and transcend boundaries influencing indigenous cultures and occupations. This is evident from the eclectic amalgamation of tasteful Gujarati ethnic styles of jewellery/beads and the Rajasthani ‘Kathputli’ (puppet) patterns that adorn these pretty dolls.