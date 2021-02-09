DHAR: Tribals raise demand for rail connectivity in Dhar, Jhabua; Dhar Rail Lao Mahasamiti submits memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Dhar: Dhar Rail Lao Mahasamiti submitted a memorandum to city magistrate Vishakha Deshmukh on Monday, which was addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, railway minister Piyush Goyal and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The sit-in was organised to draw attention to fact that even after announcement made by Prime Minister, Dhar and Jhabua districts are still deprived of rail facility.

The Rail Lao Mahasamiti has demanded a rail budget of Rs 2,000 crore and to restart the dumped rail project in order to pacify the angry tribals. The memorandum stated that if government fails to accept their demand, tribals will threaten to start an agitation similar to those of farmers.

In the memorandum, they mentioned that in order to make tribals, women and farmers of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat self-reliant, Prime Minister had restarted the work of Indore Dahod and Chhota Udaipur Dhar rail line that was stopped during the Congress regime.

The 205-kilometre rail project is worth Rs 1640 crore and Rs 740 crore have already been spent on it. About 40 per cent work is completed and Rs 2,000 crore are being demanded to complete the rail project.