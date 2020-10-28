Indore: ​Local MP Shankar Lalwani has demanded the early completion of the ​Indore-Dahod new rail line project​ as it will become the shortest route from Indore to the ports and lessen the burden of Indore-Ujjain-Ratlam route.​

Lalwani​'s representative Nagesh Namjoshi​ ​placed this demand before the Western Railway ​general manager ​Alok Kansal during his meeting with MPs of​ the region​ in Ratlam on Wednesday.

Railway expert Namjoshi ​said in the Indore-Dahod​ project Indore-Tehi section is already in operation​ ​and the Chhota-Udaipur-Alirajpur section of the project is also ready. By completing the construction work of Tehi-Dhar​ section​, ​the ​whole project would be completed.

The issue of Mhow-Omkareshwar ​Broad Gauge​ Conversion project and Indore-Manmad new rail​ ​line project was also​ discussed.

Kansal​ ​assured Namjoshi that he will discuss the project​s with his seniors and inform him within a month.