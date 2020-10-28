Indore: Local MP Shankar Lalwani has demanded the early completion of the Indore-Dahod new rail line project as it will become the shortest route from Indore to the ports and lessen the burden of Indore-Ujjain-Ratlam route.
Lalwani's representative Nagesh Namjoshi placed this demand before the Western Railway general manager Alok Kansal during his meeting with MPs of the region in Ratlam on Wednesday.
Railway expert Namjoshi said in the Indore-Dahod project Indore-Tehi section is already in operation and the Chhota-Udaipur-Alirajpur section of the project is also ready. By completing the construction work of Tehi-Dhar section, the whole project would be completed.
The issue of Mhow-Omkareshwar Broad Gauge Conversion project and Indore-Manmad new rail line project was also discussed.
Kansal assured Namjoshi that he will discuss the projects with his seniors and inform him within a month.
