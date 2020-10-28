Indore: Congress demonstration against false cases against them

Indore: Large number of Congressmen led by former minister Jitu Patwari and city president Vinay Bakliwal staged a demonstration at the Police Control Room on Wednesday to protest against the cases being lodged against Congress activists in Sanwer.

During the protest, Patwari alleged that the police have been working as BJP agents in Sanwer and registering cases against Congress leaders to pressurise them before the bypoll of Sanwer.

“Police have registered cases against Congress activists belonging to Rajput community, Khati community, Kalota community, and Yadav community. A case has been registered against Bablu Yadav and his brother while his father was threatened to work for BJP or to face the music,” Patwari alleged.

He also added that Congress leaders had given various memorandums against BJP leaders and their illegal methods to manipulate the election but no action was taken by the police yet.

Congress candidate from Sanwer Premchand Guddu said that he had given a list of goons sponsored by BJP leaders in Sanwer but no action has been taken against them yet.

“Police have been working as agents of BJP and if they continue to work the same, we will launch a protest against them. People will teach lessons to BJP for ‘killing’ democracy in the bypolls,” Guddu said.