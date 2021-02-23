Indore: 2,000 students appear for Joint Entrance Examination Main at three centres in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main began on Tuesday with the first paper conducted at three centres in the city.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) commenced JEE Main 2021 from 3 pm on Tuesday with shift 2 exam. “About 2,000 students appeared for the examination on day 1 approximately as about 700 to 800 had registered at two centres and 400 at the last one,” Kamal Sharma, JEE mentor, said.

As per NTA’s rule it was necessary to follow all the JEE Main exam instructions and Covid-19 protocol to take exams without hassle. Unlike previous years, the examination was organised in one shift only on the first day. Candidates applying for BArch as well as BPlanning attempted JEE Main on the first day. The duration of examination was three-and-a-half-hours, that is, from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

The NTA is holding JEE Main 2021 from February 23-26, 2021. NTA documents to be carried at the exam centre include JEE Main admit card along with self-declaration and a valid photo ID. All the other exams will be held in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 noon and then from 3 pm to 6 pm.