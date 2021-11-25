Madhya Pradesh: Online poster making competition on Constitution Day from today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Museum of Natural History here has planned to organise an online poster making competition from Friday to Sunday to mark Constitution Day, said the museum through a release on Thursday.

The students of class 9 to 12 are eligible to participate in the competition. The theme of the competition is, Environmental Protection: Our Duty. There is no registration fee for the competition.

The museum has asked the candidates to send their posters in JPEG format along with their signature and details including their name, date of birth, class, school name, name of the guardian, residential address, contact number and email address.

The entries will be accompanied by a declaration text, ìThis poster is created by me on the given theme from November 26ñ28, 2021, and all particulars written in this paper are true to the best of my knowledge.î This should be written on a paper in JPEG format through email.

The email id where the entries are to be sent is: rmnhbpleducation@yahoo.com during the competition.

