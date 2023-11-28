Madhya Pradesh: One Commits Suicide, Another Killed In Road Accident | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Two unnatural deaths were reported from different parts in the district during the past 24 hours. In one incident, a 27-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house in Lohar Gaon village, the police said on Monday.

The police sent the body for postmortem examination, and, afterwards, handed it over to his family members. In another incident, a Magic mini-truck hit a motorcycle carrying two youths. One of them died on the spot and the other was sent to the hospital in a serious condition.

According to reports, a resident of Sonwari village, Rahul and his friend were coming to Maihar on a motorcycle. As soon as they reached Hanuman Temple at Sarla Nagar, a Magic mini-truck hit the bike from behind. The driver of the mini-truck ran away.

In another incident, three bikers were injured after a car hit a two-wheeler. Locals rushed the injured to a hospital. All the three youths were returning home after completing their work.Just as the car hit the bike, the three youths fell to the ground.

Wanted Criminal Lands In Police Net

A criminal whom the cops were searching for fell into the police dragnet on Monday. The police said Amit, resident of the Padra area in Rewa district under Chorhata district was wanted for violating the Arms Act. Superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for his arrest.

During the search for the criminal, the police came to know that the criminal was wanted in connection with a murder case in Rewa and under the Arms Act by the Delhi police.

The Rewa police announced Rs 1,000 and Delhi police declared Rs 10,000 for his arrest. The police came to know that the criminal was staying in Bankuyan and arrested him.