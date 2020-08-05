Madhya Pradesh: On Bhoomi Pujan Day, HM Narottam Mishra recites Sundarkand, MLA Vishwas Sarang decks up Ramdarbar

he state erupted into joy on Wednesday when the foundation-laying ceremony of Ram temple was held on Ayodhya.

Though the celebrations lacked enthusiasm because of the corona pandemic, many people expressed happiness about it in their own way.

Most of the BJP leaders celebrated the occasion by organising religious events at their residences.

Hindu organisations, too, welcomed the construction of Ram temple. People belonging to Muslim community congratulated their Hindu brethren for construction of the temple.

Yuva Sanskriti Manch organised a function in Idgah Hills. Many Muslim women took part in the event.