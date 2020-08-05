Madhya Pradesh: On Bhoomi Pujan Day, HM Narottam Mishra recites Sundarkand, MLA Vishwas Sarang decks up Ramdarbar

he state erupted into joy on Wednesday when the foundation-laying ceremony of Ram temple was held on Ayodhya.
Though the celebrations lacked enthusiasm because of the corona pandemic, many people expressed happiness about it in their own way.
Most of the BJP leaders celebrated the occasion by organising religious events at their residences.
Hindu organisations, too, welcomed the construction of Ram temple. People belonging to Muslim community congratulated their Hindu brethren for construction of the temple.
Yuva Sanskriti Manch organised a function in Idgah Hills. Many Muslim women took part in the event.
Narottam performs Maharati
Home Minister Narottam Mishran held recital of the Sundarkand and performed Maharati at his residence on the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya.
The entire country is soaked in the name of Ram, he said.
The foundation-laying ceremony of the temple has fulfilled the wish of many people, Mishra said, adding that, the one who does not belong to Ram belongs to none.
The construction of Ram temple has begun after 500 years of struggle, and nothing can be happier than this event, Mishra said.
Vishwash distributes prasad
Ramdarbar was decked up at the residence of medical education minister Vishwash Sarang. He performed Aarati and distributed Prasad (foodstuff offered to the deity). The minister danced to the tune of drums. He said Ram Rajya will be established under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Every citizen should follow the ideals of Ram, he said.
