Coronavirus in Bhopal: Another COVID warrior, ASI Ansar Ahmed succumbed to corona

Ansar Ahmed was survived by wife Naz and four children. Two sons Adnan, Anas and two daughters Afreen, Zainab. The family lives in Ashoka Garden, Dharmesh Nagar. Ansar Ahmed, an extremely punctual on duty, lived in a separate room in the house for three months and after coming from duty used to wash his room daily, meet family and children remotely.

Ansar's elder brother Nisar Ahmed informed that at around 6:30 in the morning, the Chirayu hospital staff, via a phone call, informed him that his brother is no more. Ansar was on ventilator for three days as the infection had damaged 95% of his lungs. The doctors said that we made every effort to save them, but could not save them.