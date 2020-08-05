Coronavirus in Bhopal: Another COVID warrior, ASI Ansar Ahmed succumbed to corona

ASI Ansar Ahmed (49) of Shahjahanabad police station in the state capital died on Wednesday due to corona infection. He was admitted to Chirayu Hospital since July 24. He had been serving the Police Department for 25 years.
Another police officer has died in Bhopal within 17 days due to corona infection. Earlier on July 18, DSP Prem Prakash Gautam died of Corona infection. He was employed in the crime research department.
Chief minister expressed his grief over the death of the ASI. Taking to his twitter handle, the CM said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the death of ASI Ansar Ahmad due to corona infection. May his soul rest in peace and God's grace be with his family."
DGP Vivek Johri has expressed grief over the demise of ASI. Taking to twitter, he said regretfully that Ansar Ahmed has died of a corona infection.
Ansar Ahmed was survived by wife Naz and four children. Two sons Adnan, Anas and two daughters Afreen, Zainab. The family lives in Ashoka Garden, Dharmesh Nagar. Ansar Ahmed, an extremely punctual on duty, lived in a separate room in the house for three months and after coming from duty used to wash his room daily, meet family and children remotely.
Ansar's elder brother Nisar Ahmed informed that at around 6:30 in the morning, the Chirayu hospital staff, via a phone call, informed him that his brother is no more. Ansar was on ventilator for three days as the infection had damaged 95% of his lungs. The doctors said that we made every effort to save them, but could not save them.
