Madhya Pradesh: Olympian Aishwary on top in men's, junior category in 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Olympian shooter from MP, Aishwary Pratap Singh Solanki, has once again won the first rank in 50-metre junior and menís categories at the 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship being held in state capital.

The final matches of the category will be played on Thursday.

Solanki scored 623.8 points in 50m junior category, while Rajasthanís Harshvardhan Singh and Himachalís Soorya Pratap Singh followed him for the second and third position respectively.

MPís star shooter came first in the menís category as well, followed by Akhilesh Shyoran from Railways and MPís Raman Shekhar Dubey on third position.

Sanjeev Rajput, who has represented India at Olympics, managed to get sixth position.

Today's matches:

50-meter rifle shooting: 2:30 to 5:00 pm

Men's, Junior and Youth categories

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 09:56 PM IST