Madhya Pradesh: Officers, staff of civic body vow to work for country’s unity

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The officers and employees of Nagar Nigam and Smart City Limited observed Sadbhavana Diwas and vowed to unite the nation.

Sadbhavana Diwas is observed on August 20 every year on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

This year, his birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi fell on Friday which was a holiday because of Moharrum.

Therefore, the officers and employees of the municipal corporation observed the day on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner (finance) of the corporation KP Shrivastava and the employees and officers of Smart City Limited took oath on the occasion.

They vowed to work for uniting the people of the country and solve all issues constitutionally and without any violence.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 11:03 PM IST