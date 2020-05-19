Madhya Pradesh: Office of Registrar of Properties in rural areas to reopen

The offices of Registrar of properties, located in rural areas will re-open very soon. However, the office located in collector office will remained closed.

Talking to media here on Tuesday District Collector Manish Singh said, "We have allowed the Office of Registrar of Properties, located in sub-urban area to re-open. The documents will be prepared by vendors or advocates at their home. On the call of the Deputy Registrar they willing parties will reach to the offices on prescribed dates. However, the Office located in Collector Office satellite building will remained closed."

Singh instructed bankers to provide services to 10 customers a day. This number may extend to 25 in the coming days. Singh held a meeting with banks' regional managers.

Meeting with doctors tomorrow

Singh said he will have a mega meeting with doctors on Thursday, where over 1,500 medics are likely to attend. In the meeting, opening of private clinics will be discussed.

Construction permission

Certain members of the CREDAI met Singh for permission to allow construction work of their projects. Singh said,"We would be allowing them to resume the work with conditions."