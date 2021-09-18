Madhya Pradesh: Of submerged roads, invisible potholes and commuters’ woes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fillings on roads have been washed away due to rain and potholes have become a major risk for commuters. To cover potholes, the agencies had filled in roads with building materials. But the fillings have been washed away and commuters are left to negotiate with crater size potholes.

The road, which links Shahjahanabad to Hamidia Hospital from LBS Hospital has turned into a mini lake.

All the roads around the area have large sized potholes and due to incessant rain in the state capital, these potholes are filled with rain water. The buses, four-wheelers or two-wheelers almost get submerged into the rain water logged around.

Dinesh Yadav, a resident of Shahjahanabad says that he works in a private hospital and he leaves early for his duty due to traffic jam.

The potholes are not visible due to rain water logging and we remain apprehensive while riding two-wheeler around, says Hassan Faruqui, a resident of Shahjahanabad. Due to lack of drainage system, the rain water logging continues to haunt us, says Sarvesh Singh. A resident of Hoshangabad Road, Sarvesh said during heavy rains the roads in colonies become invisible due to overflowing water. Bhopal Municipal Corporation city engineer PK Jain said if the filling has been washed away, we will again fill those holes, he said.

