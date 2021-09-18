Madhya Pradesh: Ten oxygen plants in pipeline for city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State capital, which once faced shortage of oxygen during second wave of corona, is gradually becoming self-reliant, according to health department. During second wave of corona, state capital had to approach BHEL and Govindpura Industrial sector for oxygen supply.

An oxygen plant was inaugurated at 30-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kolar on Saturday. The plant will generate 150 litres of oxygen per minute for medical use. Kolar is a satellite township having population of 3 lakh.

Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary inaugurated it. Former protem speaker and BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma were also present. Demand has been raised to add 20 beds more. The minister spoke to National Health Mission (NHM) officials in this regard.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said 10 oxygen plants have been proposed for Bhopal to address the need during pandemic. The main object is to make state capital self-reliant in production of oxygen for medical use.

According to doctors, patients need 5 litres to 25 litres of oxygen per minutes in Intensive Care Unit. On an average, there is need of 10 litres of oxygen per minute for patients.

Proposed

The oxygen plants have been proposed at Hamidia Hospital, JP Hospital, Katju Hospital, Ayush Parishar, CHC (Kolar), Civil Hospital (Bairagarh), CHC (Nazirabad), CHC (Berasia), and AIIMS. JP Hospital has two oxygen plants of 1000 LPM capacity each. Thus, 10 plants will be in public hospitals of state capital. Oxygen plants have already been set up at JP Hospital, Katju Hospital, Kolar CHC.

Railways

Western Central Railway (WCR) has already installed three oxygen plants in Railway hospital in Bhopal of 500-litre capacity. The oxygen plants work with Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) technique. The plant consists of three units namely refrigerator air drying unit, twin tower and oxygen storage tank. The oxygen plant will ensure uninterrupted supply of Liquefied Medical Oxygen to infected Covid-19 patients.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 06:35 PM IST