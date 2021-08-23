Madhya Pradesh: OBC groups, CM meet today to seek out of court settlement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Efforts to sort out issue of implementation of 27% reservation to the Other Backward Castes (OBC) in Madhya Pradesh have begun at top level. A meeting of different OBC groups and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been fixed on Tuesday evening to find ways for out of court settlement, said OBC Lawyers’ Welfare Association.

“The initiative was started by state urban administration minister Bhupendra Singh. He called me and said CM Chouhan wants to meet and discuss the issue with representatives of OBC welfare organisations,” said advocate Rameshwar Singh.

Singh said that invitation has been extended to more than 18 OBC welfare organisations that are also associated with petitions filed in Jabalpur High Court. “Two members from each group have been invited for the meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening with CM,” Singh added.

When asked what will be the agenda of meeting, Singh said it is implementation of 27% reservation for OBCs.

A member who represents another OBC organisation, Manoj Kumar said that representatives of all organisations will first hold a meeting on Tuesday noon before talking to chief minister.

An official wishing anonymity said the state government was keen to find out a solution for implementing 27% reservation for OBCs, a reason chief minister is holding a meeting with Solicitor General in New Delhi and inviting eminent OBCs groups for discussion.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 06:49 PM IST