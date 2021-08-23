Madhya Pradesh: Police station turns wedding venue in Katni district

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Badwara police station on Sunday turned into a wedding venue to bring happiness in the lives of a couple.

Renu Choudhary, 18, a resident of Sijahani village reached the police station to lodge a complaint against her father. She told police personnel that she was in love with a youth, Vinod Choudhary, a resident of Shahnagar, but her father was not allowing her to get married with Vinod.

Police station in-charge Ankit Mishra asked her to produce her birth certificate. “When we checked her age, she was 18 year old. We also talked to the youth. He was also ready for marriage,” said Ankti Mishra.

The police later summoned the both families to the police station and counseled them. “They later agreed for marriage,” Mishra said.

The girl and youth, however, insisted that their marriage must be organized in presence of police as their parents might deny again.

The police officials decided to arrange the wedding at a temple situated in police station premises. Local MLA Vijay Raghvendra Singh was also invited to the wedding. The couple entered into wedlock in police officials and family members’ presence.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:10 PM IST