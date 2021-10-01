Madhya Pradesh: Numbers of VVPATs and EVMs increased by 20% in pandemic times

BHOPAL: The Election Commission of India has increased the numbers of VVPATs and EVMs by 20% to facilitate implementation of Covid guidelines, said the official from election commission.

Another challenge that has been added in otherwise normal conduction of elections is that three constituencies going for by-polls share borders with neighbouring states including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Election commission officials said that in view of Covid protocols ECI has decided to increase numbers of EVMs from 120% to 140% and numbers of VVPATs from 130% to 150%. This information was given in an all party meeting conducted by the election commission on Friday.

Giving details about the machines to be used in elections, election officials said that 9650 BU (Ballot Units) have been okayed in FLC (First Level Checking), 3946 will be used in elections and 395 BUs have been kept for training and awareness purpose.

As many as, 9370 CU (Control Units) are FLC okayed, 3946 for elections and 395 CU have been allotted for training purpose. Over 9428 VVPATs have been okayed for the FLC, 3946 for elections and 395 VVPATs have been kept for training.

Over 24,000 officials have been engaged to conduct by-polls in one Lok Sabha and three Assembly constituencies, said the official from election commission.

Officials of the election commission said that Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency shares its boundaries with Maharashtra. Khargone and Burhanpur districts falling under Khandwa constituency share borders with Maharashtra.

Prithivpur assembly constituency in Niwari district shares border with Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, Jobat assembly constituency in Alirajpur district shares boundary with Gujarat.

Though Raigaon assembly in Satna district doesn’t share its boundary with other state but it is close to Uttar Pradesh.

