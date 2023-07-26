Madhya Pradesh: NSUI Workers Gherao PG College In Bina, Level Allegations On Principal For Supporting BJP

District Bina NSUI workers gherao PG college | FPJ

Bina (Madhya Pradesh): The workers of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) of the Bina town of Sagar gheraoed the post-graduate (PG) college in Bina on Tuesday, official sources said. The agitated workers also levelled allegations on the principal of the college, Dr Rekha Barethiya, for supporting the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and supporting all the activities being carried out by the BJP student wing, named Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

On Tuesday morning at 12, all the NSUI workers congregated at the Sarvodaya square of the town and took out a bike rally, to gather at the PG college and Gherao it. The college authorities were also informed about the demonstrations to be staged by the NSUI workers, due to which, police personnel had been deployed in thick numbers over there. Bina police station house officer (SHO) Kamal Nigwal was also present on the spot.

The workers also wanetd to submit a memorandum to Dr Barethiya, but the cops prevented them from doing so. During this, the Congress city president Anurag Thakur levelled allegations on Dr Barethiya for working in favour of the BJP. Barethiya, on the other hand, denied all such allegations.

