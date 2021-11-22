Madhya Pradesh: NSUI stage protest for demand of online examination

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has staged a protest for the demand of online examination of RGPV students in the university campus.

The NSUI workers protested outside the RGPV examination controller's room and also submitted a memorandum to the registrar of the university.

Recently, the Ministry of Higher Education Department of Madhya Pradesh issued an order to conduct the examination of session December 2021 in offline pen-paper mode. The time table has also been issued by various universities and colleges in this regard.

At the same time, students say that as classes were conducted through online mode in the entire semester, then all the examinations should also be conducted through online only.

Bhopal NSUI General Secretary Aditya Soni said that all the classes were conducted through online mode in the entire semester and conducting the main examination offline would be unfair to the students.

NSUI State Coordinator Akshay Tomar said that the syllabus of some colleges was also incomplete and the government issued the order of offline examination 15 days before the examination. The facilities of the hostels of colleges which were used to be COVID centres need to be restored.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 08:19 PM IST