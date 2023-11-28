Madhya Pradesh: Now, NCCF To Sell Chana-Dal @ Rs 60/kg, Rs 15 Less Than MRP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After making onion and flour available at subsidized rate, National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) is going to sell ‘Chana-Dal’ (chickpea) with name ‘Bharat Dal’ at Rs 60 per kg beginning next week in Bhopal.

The market Retail price (MRP) of the dal is currently Rs 75 per kilogram. Aparna Singh, NCCF manager, said, “Our next step is to sell Chana-dal at Rs 60/kg. Its market rate is Rs 75/kg.

Bharat dal will be available from next week.” NCCF is already selling onions at a rate of Rs 25/kg while Bharat-Aata at Rs 27.5/kg. Bharat Aata, currently being sold only in Bhopal, will be made available in Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Bina, said the official.

NCCF will gradually cover other districts and ensure commodities at subsidized rates to the public, said the official, adding that the main aim is to check inflation in the market.

Landlord To Face Action For Garbage On Vacant Plot

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration will impose a penalty on landlords if garbage is found at their vacant plots in the city. BMC commissioner Frank Noble A inspected many areas on Monday and was displeased to see garbage dumped on the vacant plots.

The commissioner along with BMC deputy commissioner (health) Yognedra Patel and other officials inspected the areas in Arera Colony, 12 –Number, Ishwar Nagar, Aura Mall, Trilanga, Bawadiakalan, Tilak Nagar, Shahpura.

He expressed disappointment over the garbage at a vacant plot in Shahpura. BMC team also imposed a spot fine on carrying out construction material business along the roadside. Spot fine was imposed in Ishwar Nagar. Rs 14,000 was collected through spot fine in six cases.