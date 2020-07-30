Madhya Pradesh: Now, Discom targets farmers in CM Shivraj’s home district, seizes tractor and bikes over unpaid electricity bills

Stung by corona and adverse weather, farmers in Madhya Pradesh have to face the wrath of discom officials as well. Officials of the electricity department have seized agricultural equipment of farmers including tractors and bikes in Sehore district. Similar incidents were reported in Raisen and Betul earlier.

The officials of the Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Limited reached Bijori village of Sehore district and started seizing equipment they could lay their hands on.

Officials said that the farmers had faulted in paying their electricity bills. One of them admitted that they had pressure from ‘above’ for realising revenues and improving financial health of the company.