Madhya Pradesh: Now, Burhanpur reports 42 new corona cases

Forty-two people, including three corporators and relatives of MLA Shera, were found to be infected by coronavirus in Burhanpur on Monday. With this number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 194.

On Sunday, Indore and Khandwa had witnessed a sharp rise in corona cases.

Burhanpur collector Praveen Singh said, "Close friends of corporators have tested positive resulting in sharp rise in cases. They all were suspect cases till today."

Meanwhile, state's tally of corona cases went up to 5,319 while toll stood at 252. Indore's contribution stands at 2,565 positive case and 101 deaths. Bhopal accounts for 1,072 positive cases and 39 deaths, while Ujjain's tally is 48 deaths and 343 positive cases.

Jabalpur has reported 182 positive cases and eight deaths till date. While Khargone has 99 cases, Dhar has 106 corona cases. Raisen's tally stands at 65 cases. Mandsaur has till Monday reported 60 positive cases, Dewas has reported 63 cases and Neemuch has 50 patients.

Hoshangabad has so reported 37 corona cases, while Gwalior has 65 positive cases and Morena accounts for 34 cases.

Badwani has 31 cases, while Ratlam has 29 and Vidisha has 15 cases. Agar-Malwa has till date reported 13 cases. Sagar has till date reported 21 corona cases, while Bhind has reported 19 cases.

Shajapur and Satna have reported eight cases each, while Rewa's tally went up to 14 after three more tested positive on Monday. While Jhabua has reported seven cases, while Chhindwara, Tikamgarh and Sehore have reported five cases each. Sheopur and Sidhi has four cases each.

Districts like Harda, Anuppur, Shahdol, Alirajpur, Shivpuri, Datia, Betul and Ashok Nagar have reported three cases each till date, while Dindori and Panna have reported two cases each. Districts like Guna, Seoni, Mandla, Damoh and Umaria have one cases each.

As per health department, 342 positive case have been reported in a single day in state while the percentage of positive cases vis-à-vis has now gone up to 6.3. On Monday, 5,373 samples were put to test.