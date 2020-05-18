Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: No orange zone, only red and green zones

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the people on LOCKDOWN 4.0 on Monday, said that the state would be divided into two zones only - RED and GREEN. All shops will remain closed in RED zone for one more week, while all activities would be allowed in Green zones but with riders

Entire Indore and Ujjain districts have been put under red zone. Urban areas of Bhopal, Burhanpur, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Neemuch, Dhar and Kuchi too have been marked as red zone. The rest will be under green zone. Decision on opening of shops in Red zone will be taken after one week

RED ZONE

Shops in colonies, residential complex and stand alone shops will remain open.

Online education will remain operational.

Kitchens for medical, police housing, quarantine centres, bus depot, railways station, home delivery, airport canteen, sports complex and stadium (without spectators) will remain operational.

All types of goods' transportation, cargo movement, empty vehicle movement will remain operational.

Buses will start with only 50% occupancy for labourers, government employees and private office staff

GREEN ZONE

Activities prohibited in Red zone will remain restricted in Green Zone.

All shops, market and vegetable market will be operationa. However, not more than five people will not be allowed in a shop at a time.

Government and private offices will function with full staff.

Private vehicle will be used for the transportation.

MUST IN ALL ZONES

Mask mandatory in public places.

Fine for spitting in public places.

Physical distancing a must.

Only 50 people allowed for marriage and 20 for last rites.

Use of paan, gutkha and liquor restricted in public places

A gap of 1.5 metre between two customers a must in shops

Only five customers allowed in a shop at a time.

Thermal screening, hand wash and sanitiser to be used at entry and exit point of every workplace.

Physical distancing norm must during lunch break.

RESTRICTIONS

Schools, colleges, coaching institutes, hotel, restaurants, hospitality services, cinema halls, shopping malls, gym, swimming pool, amusement park, theatres, bar, auditorium will remain closed.

Community-based programme and functions, political programme, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious programmes including religious places and religious meeting are restricted.

Public transport will remain suspended for one more week. A decision will be taken after an assessment later.

No one is allowed to travel across zone. Complete ban on travelling. No one can travel from green zone to green zone and also from green zone to red zone and from red zone to green zone.

BANNED

Travel restriction for people above the age of 65 years and children below the age of 10 years.