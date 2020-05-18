Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 diaries: Mini-town protecting residents & labourers with sanitisation chamber

Sanitised veggie vendor & Self pick-ups

The township does not falls into Indore Municipal Corporation limit providing vegetable and fruit packets. Hence, the township allows only known, sanitised vegetable vendors into the township once a day.

Most township families have been instructed to buy vegetables from the one approved vendor, who is allowed in the township.

There is one local grocery store in the township. However, people are open to buy groceries and other items online.

Taking necessary precautions, none of the e-commerce delivery persons are allowed inside. The person who has ordered goods is required to pick it up from the township gate while following necessary sanitisation and social distancing checks.

Feeding labourers

The township still has many houses and areas under construction. Developing these areas, labourers were residing in a part of the township. To ensure that they are not forced to make the long tedious journey to their villages, township members have taken charge of their meals.

They are provided ration and at times meals, as possible by the residents. To ensure no crowding, residents prepare ration packs and keep them at social distance.