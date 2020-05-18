Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 diaries: Mini-town protecting residents & labourers with sanitisation chamber

Forming mini-towns, the culture and social norms and lifestyle is undergoing transformations in every nook and corner of the city. Every township of Indore has innovated its own way to ensure safety and follow lockdown rules.
This mini-town set near Rau named ‘Treasure Fantasy’ is home to 400 to 500 families. To fight the outspread of coronavirus, township has adopted a new way of life with sanitisation being an essential part of their daily routine.
No outsiders are allowed in the township except a few milk vendors. The township has a taken a step ahead of most by forming a special sanitisation chamber, as shared by township residents architect Akhilesh Joshi and IT professional Abhishek Joshi.
Sanitisation Chamber
Anyone stepping out of the township must prior get sanitised in the sanitisation chamber before moving in to the township. The person is sprayed with sanitizer in the chamber and has to stay in for a few minutes.
Even the security guards, who work for the township, have to undergo sanitisation every day as they come to work.
Sanitised veggie vendor & Self pick-ups
The township does not falls into Indore Municipal Corporation limit providing vegetable and fruit packets. Hence, the township allows only known, sanitised vegetable vendors into the township once a day.
Most township families have been instructed to buy vegetables from the one approved vendor, who is allowed in the township.
There is one local grocery store in the township. However, people are open to buy groceries and other items online.
Taking necessary precautions, none of the e-commerce delivery persons are allowed inside. The person who has ordered goods is required to pick it up from the township gate while following necessary sanitisation and social distancing checks.
Feeding labourers
The township still has many houses and areas under construction. Developing these areas, labourers were residing in a part of the township. To ensure that they are not forced to make the long tedious journey to their villages, township members have taken charge of their meals.
They are provided ration and at times meals, as possible by the residents. To ensure no crowding, residents prepare ration packs and keep them at social distance.
Regular sanitisation
Lifts, gates and all the public places are regularly sanitised. There have been two complete fogging, cleaning and disinfectant drives conducted in the township since lockdown.
