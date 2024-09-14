Madhya Pradesh: Notice Issued To School Director For Writing Minister’s Name Below MP’s |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of state in the MP cabinet Narendra Shivaji Patel has again hogged the limelight. Patel was invited to a function in a private school on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. But on the invitation card, the name of Patel was written below the name of a Member of Parliament of the BJP.

As soon as the minister saw his name below the name of the MP, he was so annoyed that he directed the officials to issue a notice to the director, cancelling the school’s recognition. The incident is connected to Abhinav Garima Vidya Niketan Higher Secondary School at Devri in Raisen district.

The district education officer (DEO) issued a notice to the director saying that the school’s recognition would be cancelled. In the notice, it was written that the school management did not follow the protocol, and the name of the MP was written above the minister’s.

DEO said the school had sent a letter of apology, saying it was not acquainted with the protocol. Reacting to the incident, the Congress said it was the result of internal squabbling in the BJP. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said the minister of state was, so annoyed after seeing the name of his own party MP that he got a notice issued to the school director. Internal fight in the BJP has reached its peak, Singhar said.