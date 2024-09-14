 Madhya Pradesh To Establish Justice Award In The Name Of Legendary King Vikramaditya
Moreover, the good governance and other important aspects related to Vikramaditya will be incorporated into the text books.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Emperor Vikramaditya | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vikramaditya was the legendary king of Ujjain. People remember his transparent justice delivery system till date, his deep interest in extracting the problems of common man in his regime, his donations for public welfare, and his ruling in a wise manner.

Now, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided that an award in the justice field will be established in the name of Vikramaditya. Moreover, the good governance and other important aspects related to Vikramaditya will be incorporated into the text books.

This was decided in a meeting held by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday. The meeting was called to discuss in connection with Vikramutsav 2025, which will be organised from February 26 till June 5.

It was informed in the meeting that a private institute in Kolkata has adjudged “Vikram Utsav 2024” as the biggest event in Asia.

Shedding light on the multi-dimensional personality of Vikramaditya, CM emphasised that it is the need of the hour to tell the next generation how the Vikram calendar came into existence. How people benefitted from the donations given by Vikramaditya. 

The officials said that as far as Vikramutsav 2025 is concerned, a draft plan has been prepared to organise the event incorporating subjects such as environment, conservation of water structures, Vikramutsav Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, musical presentation, Surya Upasana, etc. 

