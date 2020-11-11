Madhya Pradesh: Not going anywhere, will form govt in 2023, says Kamal Nath

Putting all speculations to rest regarding going to national politics, former chief minister Kamal Nath said that he would continue to work in the State and bring Congress back to power.

“I am not going anywhere, I will keep working in the state,” said the MPCC chief while addressing the Congress Legislature Party meeting, here on Wednesday. “We will return to power and form the government after the 2023 elections… and I will ask you to work hard till we achieve our goal,” said Nath fuelling hope in the state party cadre.

The meeting was attended by 93 MLAs including the newly elected eight out of nine legislators. Nath had called a meeting to analyze the reasons for the party defeat in the recently concluded by-elections.

Nath motivated the party leaders by giving the example of the ‘post emergency’ period of Congress. Citing an incident, Nath said, ‘We wanted to shift our household belongings from Safdarjung and I asked the auto rickshaw to come to the Safdarjung, they refused to help us’.

Sharing life experiences, Nath said he had seen hard times during his journey from Doon School to Tihar jail and now he was standing and holding the CLP meeting, welcoming the new MLAs.

Nath asked the MLAs and the in-charges of the 28 constituencies to prepare the genuine report of their constituency and if they were unable to do so they need not have to submit any feedback.

The former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, raising questions over the counting process said that in 18 constituencies where the Congress faced defeat, the victory vote margin was 30 per cent. The winning margin normally remains 3-4 percent, but 30 per cent is questionable, said the senior Congress leader. Asking the party legislators and functionaries to review the result on these lines, Singh said that party will take up the issue legally.