Madhya Pradesh: No Jodhpur-Bhopal train for 12 days in June, other trains to be diverted

This is because the development works are underway between Kharia Khangarh-Pipar Road stations on Merta Road-Jodhpur Junction under North-Western Railway, Jodhpur division.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:51 PM IST

Representative Pic |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Train Jodhpur-Bhopal Express (No. 14813) will not ply from June 11 to June 22 (12 trips) while Bhopal-Jodhpur Express (No 14814) will not run from June 12 to June 23 (12 trips). This is because the development works are underway between Kharia Khangarh-Pipar Road stations on Merta Road-Jodhpur Junction under North-Western Railway, Jodhpur division.

As a result, few trains have been cancelled. Routes for other trains have been diverted. Jodhpur-Puri Express (20824) running on June 11 and June 18 from its originating station will ply via Jodhpur-Marwar Junction, Ajmer-Phulera route.

Due to diversion, the train will stop at Kishangarh, Ajmer, Marwar Junction and Pali Marwar stations. Similarly, Tiruchurapalli-Bhagat ki Kothi Express (20482) will run via Phulera-Ajmer-Marwar Junction on June 18.

