Maharashtra: CR Bhusawal Division to operate six-day special traffic block; check details of cancelled, regulated trains here

Central Railway Bhusawal Division will operate a special traffic block for the Commissioning of Electronic Interlocking in Titoli Yard from May 23 to May 31, 2022. Due to this CSMT Manmad superfast special train will be cancelled for six days (May 28 to Jun 2nd) apart from that, dozens of long-distance trains connecting Mumbai will be also affected.

"For the Commissioning of Electronic Interlocking in Titoli Yard, a special traffic block is being operated by the Bhusawal Division. The repercussions of this block on the passenger trains is very nominal in the start, but from Saturday, major singanling work will be done hence the operation of few trains will be affected" said an officer of CR.

Over a half dozen og trains will be regulated at various ststions on May 28.

Cancellation of train:

02102/02101 Manmad-Mumbai-Manmad summer special will remain cancelled from 28.05.2022 to 02.06.2022 (6 Days).

Regulation of Down Trains on 28.5.2022:

11059 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus –Chhapra Express

11061 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus –Jaynagar Express

Regulation of Up Trains arriving on 28.5.2022:

12072 Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

12142 Patliputra- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express JCO 27.05.2022

15065 Gorakhpur- Panvel Express JCO 27.05.2022

12520 Kamakhya-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express JCO 26.05.2022

15018 Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express JCO 27.05.2022

12335 Bhagalpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express JCO 27.05.2022

Rescheduling of Train JCO 28.5.2022:

12141 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus –Patliputra Express JCO 28.05.2022 will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4.30 hrs on 29.05.2022.

15066 Panvel-Gorakhpur Express JCO 28.05.2022 will leave Panvel at 18.30 hrs same day.

Special Block from 05.15 hrs to 11.15 hrs at Titoli Yard on 31.05.2022

Cancellation of Trains:

12071 Mumbai-Jalna Janshatabdi Express JCO 31.05.2022.

12072 Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express JCO 31.05.2022

Re-scheduling of Dn Trains on 31.5.2022:

11059 Chhapra Express leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.55 hrs will leave at 12.15 hrs

82356 Mumbai-Patna Express leaving CSMT at 11.05 hrs will leave at 13.00 hrs

11061 Jaynagar Express leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.30 hrs will leave at 12.30 hrs

15066 Gorakhpur Express leaving Panvel 15.50 hrs will leave at 20.30 hrs

12141 Patliputra Express leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.35 hrs on 31.05.2022 will leave at 04.30 hrs on 1.6.2022.

Regulation of Dn Trains:

22511 Kamakhya Express leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus JCO 31.5.2022

12617 Ernakulam- Nizamuddin Mangala Express JCO 30.05.2022.

12188 Mumbai-Jabalpur Garibrath Express JCO 31.05.2022

11071 Mumbai-Varanasi Express JCO 31.5.2022

Regulation of Up Trains arriving 31.5.2022:

Following trains will be regulated short of Igatpuri from 90 minutes to 270 minutes and arrive destination behind schedule.

12142 Patliputra- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express JCO 30.05.2022

15065 Gorakhpur- Panvel Express JCO 30.05.2022

11060 Chhapra-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express JCO 30.05.2022 a

15018 Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express JCO 30.05.2022

15646 Guwahati-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express JCO 29.05.2022

"With the regular increase of traffic over time, the sections around the station yard have become highly saturated hence for the safer train operations this work is very important," a CR official said.

"Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this special block. These special blocks are required for infrastructure upgrade" added the official.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 07:51 PM IST