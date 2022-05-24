Western Railway restores linen facilities in long-distance AC trains; check list here

The facility of linen in AC classes was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, with the situation getting better, the Western Railway Division has released a list of trains in which the linen facility has been restored.
List of the trains in which linens facilities will now be provided:
Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express
Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express
Mumbai Central – Hisar AC Duronto Express
Mumbai Central – Indore AC Duronto Express
Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duronto Express
Mumbai Central – Hapa AC Duronto Express
Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Paschim Express
Bandra Terminus – H. Nizamuddin Maharashtra Sampark Kranti Express
Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla SF Express
Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi Vivek Express
Surat – Mahuva SF Express
Surat – Hatia SF Summer Special
Ahmedabad – Dadar Gujarat Mail Express
Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express
Ahmedabad – Delhi Ashram Express
Ekta Nagar – Varanasi Jn. Mahamana Express
Ekta Nagar – Rewa Mahamana Express
Indore – Daund SF Express
Indore – Chandigarh Express
Indore – Nagpur Trishatabdi Express
Ambedkar Nagar – Yasvantpur Express
Indore – Bikaner Mahamana Express
Ambedkar Nagar – Nagpur Express
Indore – Bhandarkund Penchvalley Express
Chhindwara – Indore Penchvalley Express
Indore – Patna Express
Indore – Veraval Mahamana Express
Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express
Indore – Patna Express
Rajkot – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express
Rajkot – Rewa SF Express
Jodhpur – Delhi Mandore Express
"For the trains in which the linen service has not yet begun, will start soon in phase manner. Passengers need to make their own arrangements for linen for their journeys on such trains for a few more days" said a railway official adding that it is being informed that the supply of linen (Bedsheets, Blankets, etc.) is being done in a phased manner to ensure the proper quality of linen as a sizeable amount of fresh linen is being procured.
Railways are working overtime to bring the service back to 100 per cent as soon as possible.
