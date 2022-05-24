Western Railway restores linen facilities in long-distance AC trains; check list here

The facility of linen in AC classes was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, with the situation getting better, the Western Railway Division has released a list of trains in which the linen facility has been restored.

List of the trains in which linens facilities will now be provided:

Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express

Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express

Mumbai Central – Hisar AC Duronto Express

Mumbai Central – Indore AC Duronto Express

Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duronto Express

Mumbai Central – Hapa AC Duronto Express

Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Paschim Express

Bandra Terminus – H. Nizamuddin Maharashtra Sampark Kranti Express

Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla SF Express

Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi Vivek Express

Surat – Mahuva SF Express

Surat – Hatia SF Summer Special

Ahmedabad – Dadar Gujarat Mail Express

Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express

Ahmedabad – Delhi Ashram Express

Ekta Nagar – Varanasi Jn. Mahamana Express

Ekta Nagar – Rewa Mahamana Express

Indore – Daund SF Express

Indore – Chandigarh Express

Indore – Nagpur Trishatabdi Express

Ambedkar Nagar – Yasvantpur Express

Indore – Bikaner Mahamana Express

Ambedkar Nagar – Nagpur Express

Indore – Bhandarkund Penchvalley Express

Chhindwara – Indore Penchvalley Express

Indore – Patna Express

Indore – Veraval Mahamana Express

Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express

Indore – Patna Express

Rajkot – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express

Rajkot – Rewa SF Express

Jodhpur – Delhi Mandore Express

"For the trains in which the linen service has not yet begun, will start soon in phase manner. Passengers need to make their own arrangements for linen for their journeys on such trains for a few more days" said a railway official adding that it is being informed that the supply of linen (Bedsheets, Blankets, etc.) is being done in a phased manner to ensure the proper quality of linen as a sizeable amount of fresh linen is being procured.

Railways are working overtime to bring the service back to 100 per cent as soon as possible.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 08:28 PM IST