Madhya Pradesh: NLIU to launch 2-yr graduation course in insolvency

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Law Institute University (NLIU) will launch a two-year course, Graduate Insolvency Programme, to train insolvency professionals.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, is the bankruptcy law of India, which seeks to consolidate the existing framework by creating single law for insolvency and bankruptcy. The Code, approved by Parliament in 2015, was amended in 2021.

The NLIU dean Professor Tapan R Mohanty told Free Press that the course is being launched for the first time in India. Insolvency and bankruptcy were, till now, a part of MBA courses in IIMs and other management institutes. The NLIU, however, has decided to launch a separate graduate programme in insolvency and bankruptcy. Like GST, IBC too, is a new law and there is demand for experts in the field, Prof Mohanty said.

The minimum qualification for enrolling in the programme will be graduation in any stream. The admission will be made through an entrance test. There will be 40 seats in the programme. The NLIU has already invited applications for the course online. The entrance test will be conducted in July next year.

Professor Mohanty said NLIU will engage experts and teachers from other institutions for teaching the course. “Corporate law is a part of the course. We have faculty to teach it. However, there are some portions of the syllabus, including statistical aspects, for which we will need to invite experts in the relevant fields,” he said. The syllabus for the course is being designed. The work began in March this year and will be completed by February next.

Besides, the NLIU has been designated as the nodal agency for digital literacy by the Union Law Ministry. The institute has also been named as the nodal agency for Central region for capacity building for community development programme by University Grants Commission (UGC). The two-credit course is meant for undergraduates of all streams. Launched under New Education Policy, the programme aims to ensure that the students graduating from educational institutions maintain stay connected with the community.

“We will organise training of trainers for the course. It may begin from January next year,” Prof Mohanty added.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Elderly man dies after two men punch him

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 08:37 PM IST