Madhya Pradesh: Night temperature soars across state, Tikamgarh registers maximum rise

BHOPAL: Night temperatures soared across the state on Thursday night. Tikamgarh recorded maximum rise of 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Umaria recorded night temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius after rise of 5.1 degrees Celsius while Tikamgarh recorded night temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius after rise of 5.4 degrees Celsius. Jabalpur recorded rise of 4 degrees Celsius in night temperature that settled at 17.8 degrees Celsius.

Naugaon recorded rise of 3.1 degrees Celius in night temperature and settled at 15.3 degree Celsius. Bhopal recorded rise of 2.2 degrees Celsius and settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius, which was 5.1 degrees above normal.

Indore recorded rise of 0.9 degree Celsius in night temperature and settled at 16.1 degrees Celsius, which was 5.7 degrees above normal. Pachmarhi recorded rise of 0.8 degree Celsius.