Madhya Pradesh: After a rise in night temperature, sharp drop in mercury during the day at most places

BHOPAL: After a rise in the night temperature, there was a sharp drop in the day temperature at most places, especially in the eastern part of the state, on Tuesday. Bhopal and Ujjain recorded a sharp rise of 6.0 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, while Satna recorded a drop of 6.6 degrees Celsius in the day temperature. Bhopal recorded a rise of 6.0 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 25.3 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded rise of 3.0 degrees Celsius in the day temperature at 26.6 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius.

In the districts

Satna recorded sharp drop of 6.6 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 23.0 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a rise of 2.2 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 16.7 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Rewa recorded a drop of 4.5 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a rise of 1.8 degrees Celsius in the night temperature at 15.0 degrees Celsius.

Damoh recorded a drop of 4.0 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a marginal rise in the night temperature. Umaria recorded a drop of 3.7 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 26.7 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius after a rise of 3.4 degrees Celsius. A maximum rise of 5.8 degrees Celsius in the night temperature was recorded at Pachmarhi, which recorded 14.8 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a drop of 2.2 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius.

Jabalpur recorded a rise of 3.3 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a drop of 2.3 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius. Hoshangabad recorded a drop of 4.9 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius. Rajgarh recorded a rise of 5.5 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius. Ujjain, too, recorded a rise of 6.0 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at at 28.5 degrees Celsius.