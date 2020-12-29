Madhya Pradesh: Bone-chilling cold sweeps Bhopal

BHOPAL: Bone-chilling cold continued to sweep the state capital, which recorded a drop of 9.4°Celsius in the day temperature in two days. On Tuesday, there was drop of 6.4°Celsius and today, the drop was 3°Celsius. The city is in the grip of biting cold. Besides, a cold day is likely in the state capital on Wednesday.

Bhopal recorded a 19.3°Celsius day temperature after a drop of 3°Celsius, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8°Celsius after a drop of 1.7°Celsius. Similarly, Indore recorded 19.8°Celsius after drop of 0.8°Celsius, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 8.0°Celsius after a drop of 2.2°Celsius.

Sharp fall in temperatures

Entire Madhya Pradesh recorded a sharp fall in the day, as well as night temperatures. Gwalior-Chambal and Ujjain divisions are in the grip of a cold wave. While bone-chilling cold continued to sweep the entire state, the western parts recorded a sharp drop in temperatures in comparison to the eastern parts of the state.

The meteorological department has issued a warning for cold days and cold wave. A cold day is likely in the Chambal division and various districts, such as Rajgarh, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Shajapur, Ujjain, Datia, Narsingpur and Bhopal. Similarly, a cold wave is likely in the Gwalior-Chambal division and various districts, such as Tikamgarh, Chhattarpur, Sagar, Ratlam, Shajapur, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Indore, Dhar, Rajgarh, Sehore and Raisen.